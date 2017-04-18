Fitness Blogger Proves Weight Its Nothing But A Number

For all those of us who are constantly worrying about a number on the scale, and being an “ideal” weight, this blogger just proved we are stressing over nothing, over numbers.

Adrienne Osuna, a mom, and instagrammer, just proved to all of us that the scale is just pure BS.

She shared a before and after picture of herself after losing 2lbs (yes 2!) and the difference is HUGE!

“Yes only TWO pounds. It’s body recomposition, lost fat and gained muscle. I share these so ladies know the scale is JUST A NUMBER. I lift heavy 4 days a week, and I do intermittent fasting,” she wrote.