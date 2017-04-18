Kate Upton Dons Britney Spears’ Schoolgirl Outfit For Lip Sync Battle

April 18, 2017 6:01 AM
Well it looks like the TV show Lip Sync Battle will be coming to an end after This Thursday night’s episode. Ok, the show isn’t actually ending, but this week’s performance is probably going to blow up TVs around the world.

Why? Two words…Kate Upton!

Yes, THE Kate Upton…this year’s cover girl of the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. If seeing her half naked in the magazine just doesn’t do it for you, we’ve got you covered. While this is only a clip of Thursday night’s Lip Sync Battle, it’s enough to make you day!

Gentlemen, get ready to pick your mouth up off the floor, Kate will be lip-syncing to none other than Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time.” Complete with schoolgirl outfit and crawling around on the floor super sexy-like. Even Chrissy Teigen can’t her eyes off Upton.

Sorry Ricky Martin, but you don’t stand a chance!

