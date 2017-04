Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were photographed locking lips on the set of ‘A Star Is Born’.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on the set of "A Star Is Born" | https://t.co/c6NGD8by4D pic.twitter.com/9RJxRlMDEz — FOTP | Pop News (@FOTPNews) April 18, 2017

Lady Gaga, who is making her big screen debut, seems to be playing Bradley Cooper’s love interest in the movie. Cooper is making his directorial debut with the movie.

See more pictures from the movie set on TMZ’s website right HERE.