Lunch Lady Says She Was Fired For Giving Food To Hungry Kids Who Couldn’t Pay

A school cafeteria worker in Ohio says she’s been fired for giving food to students who couldn’t pay.

Debbie Solsman worked in the lunchroom for 14 years, and was a fixture at Wilmington’s Denver Heights Elementary – paying for kids’ meals out of her own pocket. District rules forbid that sort of thing, and now Solsman is out of a job. Solsman says there was no way she could refuse a hungry child, but school officials say all children receive complete meals every day.

What do you say? Was Solsman’s termination appropriate, or should the school district give her an award?