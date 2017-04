We’re getting to summer and that means we’re starting to get “THOSE” kinds of auditions from the “Got Talent” shows.

Right now, they’re in the audition round for Britain’s Got Talent. One of the favorites is a singer, named Sarah Ikumu. She’s only 15-years-old and she picked a HUGE song for her audition, “And I’m Telling You” from Dreamgirls.

She BLEW the judges away! Simon Cowell hit his golden buzzer for her. It’ll make you forget Jennifer Hudson ever sang it.