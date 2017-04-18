The Voice Contestant Meghan Linsey Shares Pics Of A Brown Recluse Bite On Her Cheek

Brown Recluse spiders are no joke. Their venom can literally leave a hole in your skin tissue.

If you need confirmation, just ask Meghan Linsey, a former Voice contestant, who was bitten by one in the middle of the night. Back in February, Meghan woke up in the middle of the night to a stinging sensation in her face. After waking up, she also noticed a dying spider in her hand.

Almost immediately the singer began to show symptoms. Meghan told People…

“The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms. I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over. They tell people to not look up things on WebMD, and I had looked up everything on WebMD and I had every symptom. Every day was another thing.”

To make a long story short, Meghan ended up with a giant hole in her left upper cheek. That sounds crazy in itself, but it’s the pictures that are unbelievable. She shared several to her Instagram account…

Sooo ready for my face to heal! I'm seeing a Wound Care specialist in South Carolina tmw. Praying for some answers to speed up the healing process. Thank you all again for the outpouring of love and support! Xoxo Meg A post shared by Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Just finished my 3rd hyperbaric chamber treatment in 2 days! They say it has to get worse before it gets better. At least my eyebrows are on point 💁😂 A post shared by Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Day 25- Brown Recluse Spider Bite. Good news- All of the black (dead tissue) is GONE! Super excited about this! A post shared by Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:17am PST

After weeks of healing…Meghan looks fabulous!

Such a crazy story, but glad she’s ok.