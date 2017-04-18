The Voice Contestant Meghan Linsey Shares Pics Of A Brown Recluse Bite On Her Cheek

Brown Recluse spiders are no joke. Their venom can literally leave a hole in your skin tissue.
If you need confirmation, just ask Meghan Linsey, a former Voice contestant, who was bitten by one in the middle of the night. Back in February, Meghan woke up in the middle of the night to a stinging sensation in her face. After waking up, she also noticed a dying spider in her hand.
Almost immediately the singer began to show symptoms. Meghan told People…
“The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms. I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over. They tell people to not look up things on WebMD, and I had looked up everything on WebMD and I had every symptom. Every day was another thing.”
To make a long story short, Meghan ended up with a giant hole in her left upper cheek. That sounds crazy in itself, but it’s the pictures that are unbelievable. She shared several to her Instagram account…
I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time. We all go through hard stuff. So, 9 days ago, on February 12, I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list. The stinging was awful and I knew it had to be poisonous. I put the spider in a bag and headed to urgent care. Over the course of the last 9 days, I have experienced the most insane symptoms. From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling… etc. It has really been rough. It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US. I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. I will be getting back in the studio this week, to work on the new record! I can't wait to finish it. And I can't wait to get back on the road on March 9 & 10- I will be playing in Alaska! And PLEASE, if you live in area where these spiders are, do some research and learn how to protect yourself! I know this is not common at all, but better safe than sorry! Love you all! Xo Meg
I cannot believe the outpouring of love and support I have received from all of you. I'm finally feeling somewhat normal again. It has been 11 days since I was bit by a brown recluse spider. I saw the Toxicologist at Vanderbilt yesterday and she said she thinks my wound is going to heal just fine on it's own. She doesn't think I will need surgery, which is a huge relief! I am so grateful for all of your prayers, well wishes and positive energy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️
Sorry if this grosses anyone out, but a lot of people have asked to see updated pictures of my healing, so this is where we're at. I definitely think the hyperbaric chamber treatments sped up the healing process dramatically. It's been 3 weeks since my bite. Just waiting for the last little bit of black (dead tissue) to slough off so that new skin can grow and the wound can heal. Thank you again for the prayers, words of encouragement, and love! Love you guys! Xo Meg
After weeks of healing…Meghan looks fabulous!
Such a crazy story, but glad she’s ok.