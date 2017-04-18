TODAY/Tuesday April 18 -Tax Day 2017: Last Minute Tax Tips

Today is your final day to file your 2016 Federal Tax Return!

If you aren’t ready, you must file for an extension today with a Form 4868, which provides you an additional 6 months to file your federal return. Filing this form, is FREE, and can be found at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4868.pdf.

If you are NOT ready to file and/or pay, simply print the document, fill it out, and mail it TODAY/APRIL 18th, to:

Department of The Treasury

Internal Revenue Service

Austin, TX 73301-0045

If you are making a payment, simply print the document, fill it out, include your payment, and mail it TODAY/APRIL 18th, to:

Internal Revenue Service

P.O. Box 1302

Charlotte, NC 28201-1302

If you are filing your federal return, here is a checklist, as reported by CBS 11.

Be certain your full Social Security number is included. If you are having your refund automatically deposited into your bank account, be sure the bank account info you provided is correct. If you are having to pay, you can have payment debited from your bank account and be sure to specify the date for the debt is no later than April 18, which is the last day you can pay without additional interest and penalties. If you are paying by check, make it payable to UNITED STATES TREASURY, and mail it with a Form 1040-V Payment Voucher, in a separate envelope (DO NOT ATTACH PAYMENT TO YOUR TAX RETURN), and be sure it’s postmarked TODAY/APRIL 18th! If you had health coverage for ALL of 2016, check the box for full-year coverage on line 61 of Form 1040 (or line 38 of Form 1040A and line 11 of Form 1040EZ). If you DON’T… the IRS will send you a notice indicating you owe a penaly of up to $695 per adult and $347.50 per child… FOR NOT HAVING HEALTH INSURANCE as required under the Affordable Care Act.

For even more helpful last minute tax tips, click HERE!

Here’s to tax refund cheers!

