After two months waiting for April The Giraffe to give birth to her calf, you probably turned off the live streaming Saturday when she finally gave birth to a male calf. If you did turn it off, you missed this moment when April kicks her vet in the nuts trying to protect her baby.

Thankfully the vet was smart enough and realized April was not happy with him coming anywhere close to her baby and quickly left, with a sore groin and ego.