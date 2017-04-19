UPDATE: Prince’s Estate Files Suit For Unauthorized Release Of New Music

TMZ reports Prince’s estate has filed suit against producer George Ian Boxill, who according to the estate, recorded with Prince between 2006 and 2008, and signed a confidentiality agreement that states all recordings “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property.”

Prince’s estate also notes in their suit that Boxill’s agreement includes he “would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever.”

In March, the estate demanded Boxill return the recordings… but Boxill refused!

Now, Prince’s estate is working quickly to retrieve the recordings and block the further release of the never-before-released music.

More to come…

