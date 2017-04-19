UPDATE: Prince’s Estate Files Suit For Unauthorized Release Of New Music

April 19, 2017 1:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Confidentiality Agreement, George Ian Boxill, Law Suit, Music Producer George Ian Boxill, Prince, Prince's "Deliverance" EP

TMZ reports Prince’s estate has filed suit against producer George Ian Boxill, who according to the estate, recorded with Prince between 2006 and 2008, and signed a confidentiality agreement that states all recordings “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property.”

Prince’s estate also notes in their suit that Boxill’s agreement includes he “would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever.”

 

In March, the estate demanded Boxill return the recordings… but Boxill refused!

Now, Prince’s estate is working quickly to retrieve the recordings and block the further release of the never-before-released music.

More to come…

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live