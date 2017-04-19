An Asteroid Is Flying By Earth Today

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 around 7:30AM…this could be our last moments on Earth together since there’s an asteroid headed right for us! Ok, probably not, but we are getting a flyby.

The asteroid Object 2014 JO25, which has been nick-named after Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock will flyby Earth around 1.1 million miles away. The asteroid itself measures about a mile across. This is the biggest asteroid to pass by Earth at such a close distance since 2004. NASA doesn’t expect another flyby this close for another 500 years.

You can watch the LIVE stream of the asteroid HERE!