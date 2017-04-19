An Asteroid Is Flying By Earth Today

April 19, 2017 5:28 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: NASA, Earth, Asteroid, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, flyby

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 around 7:30AM…this could be our last moments on Earth together since there’s an asteroid headed right for us! Ok, probably not, but we are getting a flyby.

The asteroid Object 2014 JO25, which has been nick-named after Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock will flyby Earth around 1.1 million miles away. The asteroid itself measures about a mile across. This is the biggest asteroid to pass by Earth at such a close distance since 2004. NASA doesn’t expect another flyby this close for another 500 years.

You can watch the LIVE stream of the asteroid HERE!

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live