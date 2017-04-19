CNN And Dwayne Johnson Debut ‘Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History’

Sponsored Content

CNN and Dwayne Johnson have teamed up for a new show ‘Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History’.

The show, which is set to debut tomorrow April 20th at 9pm, explores the music that tied to pivotal moments in history, and will illuminate how music has played an integral role in celebrating, criticizing, and amplifying these seismic events.

The show will cover everything from the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movemnt, to the Fall of the Berlin Wall, to the aftermath of 9/11.

‘Soundtracks will also feature rare archival footage alongside interviews with legendary musicians, journalists, and historians. Check out the trailer above to see the likes of Billy Joel, Randy Jackson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, David Crosby, and of course Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson announced the show on his instagram page last February:

The premiere episode of the show will focus on the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and it explores the music that kep the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement alive following his death.

The eight-part series premieres tomorrow, April 20th at 9pm on CNN. We can’t wait!