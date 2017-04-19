Couple Having Sex Interrupts Tennis Match

The score was apparently love-love… at least off the court. The announcers couldn’t make sense of the noises infiltrating the Sarasota Open between points, but one of the players had a killer remark.

A match between Frances Tiafoe and Fort Worth-born Mitchell Krueger took an odd turn. Listen for yourself around the 15-second and again around 1:50.

Play by play man Mike Cation speculated at first that the noises were coming from someone’s phone, although, he later confirmed it was coming from outside the facility.

Tiafoe drew big laughs from the small crowd by yelling, “It can’t be that good!”

Both players and the commentator had fun with it on social media after the match.

@MattReid12345 @MikeCTennis hahaha I couldn't be happier when I heard that — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) April 19, 2017

@MattReid12345 @MikeCTennis never seen something more real it was amazing — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) April 19, 2017

Some wondered if it was even real, but Tiafoe quickly put that to rest.

Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

@mitch_krueger @FTiafoe Mitch…when you went to the chair to get the ball, I legit thought it was coming from your phone. — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

Later, Kruger asked Cation if they were about to go viral? The commentator responded by saying that he thought Krueger was going to his bag because the noise was coming from his phone. Amazing.