Former New England Patriots’ Tight End Aaron Hernandez Found Dead In Jail, Apparent Suicide

April 19, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, covicted, Dead, Died, Murder, New England Patriots, Suicide, Tight End

A little over two years ago, New England Patriots’ tight end Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder. Hernandez shot and killed Odin Lloyd, then was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sometime early this morning, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell. Prison guards found him just after 3AM. He was taken to UMass Memorial-Health Alliance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Hernandez died from an apparent suicide, hanging himself with a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window.

This news comes just days after Hernandez was acquitted of fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. As of right now, there is no comment from the Patriots headquarters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live