Former New England Patriots’ Tight End Aaron Hernandez Found Dead In Jail, Apparent Suicide

A little over two years ago, New England Patriots’ tight end Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder. Hernandez shot and killed Odin Lloyd, then was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sometime early this morning, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell. Prison guards found him just after 3AM. He was taken to UMass Memorial-Health Alliance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Hernandez died from an apparent suicide, hanging himself with a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window.

This news comes just days after Hernandez was acquitted of fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. As of right now, there is no comment from the Patriots headquarters.