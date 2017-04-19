Fox Plans To Cut All Ties With Bill O’Reilly

Not even an endorsement from President Trump himself can save Bill O’Reilly.

After numerous sexual assault allegations claimed against the O’Reilly Factor host, it looks like the Fox will ditch O’Reilly within the week. Apparently, the conspiracy to hide $13 million in payouts to women was just too much for Fox to handle.

O’Reilly’s lawyer claims he has been…

“Subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America.”

Team O’Reilly is also claiming this is just one giant smear campaign. Unfortunately, that’s not stopping Fox. According to The Wall Street Journal…