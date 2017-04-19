Jody, David, & Rebekah Ate A 4-Year-Old Twinkie

Just call us the Mythbusters of radio!

What is it about Twinkies that make you think they will stay fresh forever? Where did that idea even come from? In virtually every movie or TV show, there is always a reference to the Twinkie surviving the apocalypse. Heck, there’s an entire episode of Family Guy devoted to that very idea.

Long story short…we put this theory to the test. It’s been 4 years in the making. After Hostess went under in 2012, David started stockpiling Twinkies, since they would no longer be on the grocery store shelves. Little did we know that Apollo Group Management and Metropoulos & Company would soon buy Hostess and put Twinkies back in stores.

So today is that day. The day we try the 4-year-old Twinkie. At this point, the Twink is hard as a rock. We actually had to use a knife to cut into it! The cream is present, but it’s equally as hard as the outer spongy shell.

So what did we all think? Surprisingly, no one hated it! Yes it was hard and chewy, but overall it still tasted pretty good. Kind of like a Vanilla Waffer with a chewy center.

So we will have to deem this myth…plausible. While the texture and freshness did not survive the 4 year shelf life, we would all eat it in a pinch.