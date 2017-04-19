KLUV World Tour: New Years Cruise Aboard The Norwegian Pearl

Want to get out of town for New Years’ eve? We have the perfect getaway.

NCL will have a fantastic New Year’s eve celebration and you don’t have to worry about driving home. And, you can drive to New Orleans so there’s no airfare cost. Why not go in a day or two early and enjoy this fantastic city? We’ll help you find a hotel as well. NCL is a free-style cruise line which means you can enjoy your meals whenever you want, and there are many different dining venues available. Entertainment is abundant and the spa facilities; wonderful. Think about taking the kids and grandkids. NCL has fantastic children’s programs so everyone has a great vacation. And, this ship has just been totally redone…..she’s gorgeous. So call now and celebrate New Year’s with your fellow KLUV listeners.

Join us December 30th, 2017 through January 7th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

$1169 Cat IB – Inside Stateroom

$1279 Cat OF – Oceanview Stateroom

$1499 Cat OA – Oceanview Stateroom

$1849 Cat BA – Balcony Stateroom

On Request – Mini-Suite

On Request – Suite

On Request – Owner’s Suite

The price includes…

9 day cruise only aboard NCL PEARL

All meals and entertainment onboard

Taxes & Fees

Special New Years Eve celebration around ship

Ultimate Beveral Pkg (1st & 2nd guests only)

Prepaid Gratuities (1st & 2nd guests only)

The price does not include…