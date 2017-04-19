Little Boy Sent Home With A Note From “School” That Says He Should Be Allowed To Play Video Games All Night Long

Who knew elementary schools had video game classes?

Wait. What? They don’t. That’s not what this note from Nathan’s school says…

“Dear Parents,

Nathan has been doing good in all his classes, exept for VIDEO GAME CLASS! If her does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school!!! Start letting him stay up all night & start tonight! He can play anything, computer, wii, ipod, ipad, phone, & any other elecktronick device.

from, The School”

Hmmmm, is it just us or does this note seem suspicious?

