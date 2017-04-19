McDonald’s Employees Held Fries Of Facebook Killer Until Police Could Catch Him

Cleveland’s Facebook Killer Steve Stephens killed himself after a brief chase with Pennsylvania police.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Police were able to catch up to him after Stephens pulled into an Erie McDonald’s and was recognized by the restaurant’s employees. Stephens ordered a 20-piece nugget meal and fries, and the workers held the fries while the authorities were called. Franchise owner, Thomas DuCharme Jr, recalled the incident to CNN. He said, “The employee said ‘I think that’s the guy. Can you double-check I’m right?’ When I saw him, I knew it was him. It fits the profile. He didn’t look that different than the picture but his beard was trimmed down.”

Stephens was handed his nuggets, but drove away shortly after he was told to wait for his fries to come out. Police were able to catch up to him and performed a PIT maneuver to ram and disable Stephen’s vehicle. Police said that after the PIT maneuver was performed, Stephens took his own life with a pistol. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said “We’re grateful that this has ended. We would prefer that it had not ended this way because there are a lot of questions, I’m sure, that not only the family, but the city in general would have had for Steve.”

Via CNN