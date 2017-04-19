Nominate A “Real Life Woman Superhero” And Win An Advanced Screening Of “Wonder Woman” With Gal Gadot

If you know a real life female superhero, Studio Movie Grill and Warner Bros. Pictures are teaming up to offer you the experience of a lifetime.

The companies will select one woman from the 11 markets occupied by Studio Movie Grills, and that one winner will win a trip to DALLAS for the world premier of the upcoming film Wonder Woman, along with the chance to walk the red carpet and view the film along with the star Gal Gadot.

Nominees can range from anyone, from a special needs school teacher, to a social worker at an elder care facility, as long as they are “unsung heroes whose stories deserve celebration and whose missions adhere to the noble ideals of the Wonder Woman comics: ‘Govern yourselves with love, kindness, and service to others.”

The committee will select one winner from each of Studio Movie Grill’s 11 markets, and she and a guest will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to travel to the special screening in Dallas, along with a $1,000 donation to their charity of their choice!

Nominations can be made HERE!

Via DFW.com