Prince’s NEW EP – “Deliverance” Has Been Released!!!

The long wait for never-before-released music from Prince… is over… according to TMZ!

Prince’s new EP Deliverance, which according to a media release is on the independent label RMA (Rogue Music Alliance), with 6 songs (including the title track).

According to Spin, the music was recorded between 2006 and 2008.

The media release also notes, “majority of sales of Deliverance will benefit Prince’s estate.” Isn’t that a given?

Wonder if he had as many songs stored away as Michael Jackson did?

R.I.P. purple one!

