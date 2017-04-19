Stephen Stills to Record and Tour with Judy Collins

By Brian Ives

Stephen Stills hasn’t let the drama within Crosby Stills and Nash slow him down. He’s been touring with his other band, the Rides, his band featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and former Electric Flag member Barry Goldberg; they’re promoting their second album, Pierced Arrow. He’s also preparing a new project with folk legend Judy Collins.

Related: Interview: Stephen Stills Reflects on His Youth, His Box Set and CSNY

Stills and Collins are planning an album for summer 2017 release and they’re also going to tour together from July through September. The two have worked in the studio together on a couple of occasions (notably, Stills’ appearance on Collins’ 1968 album Who Knows Where the Time Has Gone), but this will mark the first time they’ve recorded together as a duo.

The two met in 1967 and dated for two years, inspiring Stills to write “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” from CSN’s debut album. On their summer tour, Stills and Collins will perform songs from their upcoming album along with, of course, classics from their respective catalogs. See their tour dates below.

July 26 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

July 28 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park

July 30 – Overland, KS @ JCCC Carlsen Center

Aug 01 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens

Aug 03 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

Aug 05 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

Aug 07 – Meridian, MS @ MSU @ Riley Center

Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug 11 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

Aug 12 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

Aug 14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Aug 16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

Aug 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Aug 18 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

Aug 20 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

Aug 21 – Great Barrington, MA @ Mahaiwe PAC

Aug 23 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

Aug 25 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Aug 26 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

Aug 28 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center for the Perf. Arts

Sept 1 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

Sept 6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Sea