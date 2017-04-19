UPDATE: Aaron Hernandez: Attorney Feels Murder May Be Cause of Hernandez’s Death

Jose Baez, attorney for former New England Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez, feels Aaron’s death… may be murder… versus suicide, according to TMZ.

Baez helped achieve a not-guilty verdict last week in Aaron’s double-murder case, and has begun an investigation into Hernandez’s death, on behalf of the Hernandez family, who do not believe Aaron’s death was a suicide.

Last week, Baez told TMZ that Hernandez was more than appreciative of all who’ve stood by him.

Now, Hernandez’s family… is “devastated” and believe Aaron was NOT suicidal.

Difficult to believe he would commit suicide after his not-guilty verdict in the double murder case.

Story developing…

