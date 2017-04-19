Watch A Piece Of Paper Cut Through PVC Pipe!

April 19, 2017 7:56 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Cutting, David's Dateline, Paper, power saw, saw blade

If you ever run out of saw blades, now worries because you can just use a piece of paper.

This…is…fascinating! Never in our wildest dreams would we think a simple piece of paper could be so deadly. But pair it up with a power saw and you’ve got yourself a weapon. Or in this case, you can just use it to cut through stuff…like cardboard, bread, a plastic soda bottle cap, and butter.

Ok, ok that’s all the easy stuff. So they upped the challenged with a PVC pipe and a wooden broomstick!!!

That’s nuts!

Listen Live