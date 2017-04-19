Jimmy Kimmel Talks with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker and Newcomer Kurt Russell About The Madness Of Make-Up

April 19, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Jimmy Kimmel, Kurt Russell, michael rooker, Zoe Saldana

Jimmy Kimmel Live recently chatted with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker and newcomer Kurt Russell.

I knew it took some time to put all that blue, green, etc. colored make-up on… be not THAT long!!!

Plus, it seems Michael Rooker went to extremes… lol!

Share this post with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 fans!

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2! In theaters, Friday May 5!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live