Binge Watching Could Be Good For You

We’ve all felt that post-Netflix regret, haven’t we? The sunken feeling of despair after finishing 26 episodes in a row that your favorite show is not only over, but you just spent the better part of your weekend planted firmly on the couch without having moved except to walk to the fridge or the restroom.

Elizabeth Cohen, a communications professor at West Virginia University tells us we no longer have to feel bad about spending all our time on the couch any longer! In fact, she says as long as we give ourselves “permission to indulge,” binge-watching your shows can be good for you.

And don’t mind those who say television is nothing but “mindless entertainment.” Cohen argues that because of the complex storylines in today’s programs, and the fact that many shows are based on books, binging an entire season in a day is akin to reading an entire book in one day, and no one is ever ridiculed for reading an entire book in one day, right?

We like to watch our shows in one sitting because it creates a “flow experience,” which Cohen writes “is an intrinsically pleasurable feeling of being completely immersed in a show’s storyline.”

So go ahead fellow, Netflixers. Binge all the shows you want guilt free from now on!

