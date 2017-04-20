Comedian/Actor Charlie Murphy Memorialized

April 20, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Cedric The Entertainer, charlie murphy, D.L Hughley, Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, Neil Brennan

Yesterday, comedians and friends comedians of Charlie Murphy, who passed away last week at age 57 from Leukemia, came together in New Jersey to pay tribute and respect to the Chapelle’s Show star, according to TMZ.

Neal Brennan and Donnell Rawlings worked with Charlie on Chapelle’s Show.

Judging by the guest list, Charlie was loved… and will always be…

R.I.P. Charlie Murphy.

