FIRST LOOK: “The Beguiled” – starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning

In this remake of the 1971 film (which starred Clint Eastwood), acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola helms this re-boot, which takes place, “At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.”, according to IMDB.

The Beguiled… filmed in Louisiana, approximately 1.5 hours long, no rating yet, and opens Friday June 30.

