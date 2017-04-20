Interview With Don Brewer, Co-Founder/Drummer of Grand Funk Railroad, Coming to Atrolla Fest!

A burning question I had for Don Brewer: is it Grand Funk or Grand Funk Railroad? The good news is that either one is absolutely fine. 😉 They’re one of the headliners for the upcoming aTrolla Music Festival, May 6th in Dallas at Reunion Tower.

Don co-founded the power trio out of Flint, Michigan, in the late ’60s. Nearly 50 years later they still sell-out arenas. How? Why? I love his response.

“I think the music we created was very honest, it was very uplifting, it wasn’t overproduced… it wasn’t contrived.”

I believe he nailed it, don’t you?

If you loved Grand Funk (Railroad) in the ’70s – or any time since – you will love this chat with Don Brewer.

