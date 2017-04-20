Interview With Don Brewer, Co-Founder/Drummer of Grand Funk Railroad, Coming to Atrolla Fest!

April 20, 2017 2:27 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Grand Funk Railroad, Interview

A burning question I had for Don Brewer: is it Grand Funk or Grand Funk Railroad? The good news is that either one is absolutely fine. 😉  They’re one of the headliners for the upcoming aTrolla Music Festival, May 6th in Dallas at Reunion Tower.

Grand Funk Railroad

Artwork Courtesy: Grand Funk Railroad

Don co-founded the power trio out of Flint, Michigan, in the late ’60s. Nearly 50 years later they still sell-out arenas. How? Why? I love his response.

“I think the music we created was very honest, it was very uplifting, it wasn’t overproduced… it wasn’t contrived.”

I believe he nailed it, don’t you?

If you loved Grand Funk (Railroad) in the ’70s – or any time since – you will love this chat with Don Brewer.
Grand Funk Railroad

L to R: Bruce Kulick, Mel Schacher, Don Brewer, Max Carl, Tim Cashion. Photo Courtesy: Grand Funk Railroad

 

To experience Grand Funk LIVE (plus KC & the Sunshine Band, Peter Cetera, The Spinners, Tower of Power, B.J. Thomas, Dionne Warwick, WAR, The Zombies, Survivor and Texas natives Delbert McClinton and Carolyn Wonderland) go to this link!

 

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live