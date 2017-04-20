North Dallas Tollway Initiating New 55 MPH Speed Limit From I-635 To I-35E

The North Dallas Tollway is initiating a 55 mph zone from I-635 onto I-35E to increase safety for workers and drivers for what they call “Pro-active Road Maintenance”, as reported by CBS 11.

NTTA rep Michael Rey says pavement replacement through the Park Cities area will take 1.5 years.

The majority of the work will be done overnight and on weekends. Lanes will soon be walled-in, which will impact traffic. The 55 mph signs will most likely be up by Monday, allowing DPS troopers to enforce the new speed limit