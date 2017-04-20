North Dallas Tollway Initiating New 55 MPH Speed Limit From I-635 To I-35E

April 20, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
The North Dallas Tollway is initiating a 55 mph zone from I-635 onto I-35E to increase safety for workers and drivers for what they call “Pro-active Road Maintenance”, as reported by CBS 11.

NTTA rep Michael Rey says pavement replacement through the Park Cities area will take 1.5 years.

The majority of the work will be done overnight and on weekends. Lanes will soon be walled-in, which will impact traffic. The 55 mph signs will most likely be up by Monday, allowing DPS troopers to enforce the new speed limit

612 Legal Speed Limit Dropping To 55 On Section Of Dallas North Tollway

(Image via NTTA.org)

This is going to come as quite a shock to those accustomed to doing at least 65 mph on the North Tollway, including myself. Will 55 mph clog the North Tollway? Wonder if the higher speed limit will return once work is complete?

