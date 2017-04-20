Son of World’s Oldest Woman Dies at Age 97

April 20, 2017 2:44 PM
On Tuesday, Violet Mosse-Brown became the oldest person in the world. Born in 1900 – 10 years before her home of Jamaica became its own country. There were numerous articles on the web about her and included mentions of her eldest son who was a spry 97.

Sadly, son Harold Fairweather passed away Wednesday after a short illness.

A source close to the family told the local Jamaica Observer that Violet, who now has four adult children remaining, has taken the death of her son very hard. “They were very close and shared the same residence.”

“She is well aware of everything and she is grieving,” said the source. “It is well known that she wanted him to bury her and occasionally stated that upon the passing of either one of them, the other would follow shortly afterwards.”

Violet’s parents both lived to 96.

