USS Arizona Survivor Laid To Rest Inside Sunken Battleship

A 94-year-old World War II veteran has become the 43rd survivor of the Pearl Arbor attack to have his remains laid to rest aboard the USS Arizona.

Raymond Haerry was 19-years-old the day the Japanese Zeroes and Bettys arrived over Diamond Head, and was blown into the water by a bomb blast aboard the ill-fated battleship. Swimming through burning oil, Haerry managed to make it to Ford Island – where he found a rifle and began firing back at the swarming enemy warplanes. Of the 335 men who survived the destruction of the Arizona, only five remain alive.

This week, a team of Navy and National Park Service divers took Haerry’s ashes to their final resting place near Gun Turret #3 – near the remains of the retired Master Chief’s old shipmates.