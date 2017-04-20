What Exactly Does 420 Mean & Where Did It Come From?

April 20, 2017 5:10 AM
Happy 420!!!

For those of you who don’t smoke pot, you’ve probably wondered these two questions…What exactly does 420 mean? Where did it come from?

According a super reliable source, Herb.co, it comes from a group of California kids who liked to get stoned off a grove of pot plants they found. Originally used as kind of a code, it was around the time the Grateful Dead were getting started – and eventually the band popularized the expression. It’s also the average number of hours a week the average stoner spends watching crazy videos on YouTube.

Hmmm, we had always heard 420 was the police code for someone smoking weed.

