Will Smith In Talks To Play The Genie In Disney’s LIVE Action Remake Of Aladdin

It doesn’t look like Disney’s LIVE action remakes are coming to an end anytime soon. In fact, it looks like Disney will be remaking all their classics, including Aladdin.

According to IMDB, the live action version of Aladdin has already nailed down writer John August and director Guy Ritchie. There’s also a rumor floating around that Will Smith is in talk to play the genie, which if you will recall was voiced by Robin Williams in the original.

There is no official word from Will Smith or his PR team, but his name is listed on the IMDB Aladdin page.

Aladdin is scheduled to start shooting sometime this summer in the UK.