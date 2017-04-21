Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 21-23

Here are the 98.7K-LUV Top 9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals – 7:05 – Globe Life Park

Friday – Saturday

Earth Day Texas at Fair Park – according to their website, “This three-day free event is held in April to celebrate progress, hope, and innovation and is the largest event in the world of its kind. Earth Day Texas brings together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, speakers, interactive programming, and subject matter experts along with live music and sustainable beer and food pavilions. Earth Day Texas creates a fun and engaging atmosphere for thought and experiential learning while encouraging attendees to be the change they wish to see in the world.”

Plano Artfest at downtown Plano – their website notes, “Plano Artfest is back for a second year. This year’s festival will include a week of community art programming that ends with a two-day festival in the Downtown Plano Arts District. Come out and let your creativity loose! Plano Artfest is a FREE community event built around artistic inclusiveness, creative curiosities, and cultural connection. This year’s Artfest will be adding a Saturday night experience geared towards a more contemporary art crowd, while Sunday will be the traditional family fun day for young families and art lovers of all types.”

Main St. Ft. Worth Arts Festival at Sundance Square – their website notes, “we celebrate one of the top Downtowns in the country along a magnificent mile of art, music and food. Connect with us on your mobile device with our iPhone and (new) Android apps! We are located in Downtown Fort Worth (76102), between Weatherford Street on the north, 9th Street on the south, Commerce Street on the east and Houston Street to the west. 18 blocks of food, fun, music and…art!”

Saturday

FREE Admission for 125th Anniversary Charter Day at Modern Art Museum of Ft. Worth – per their website, “The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is the oldest art museum in Texas and one of the oldest museums in the western United States. The Modern was chartered on April 25,1892 as the Fort Worth Public Library and Art Gallery, but the name and mission have evolved over the years. The 25 women who founded the Public Library and Art Gallery sought to bring a different sort of culture to the historically cattle-focused city. We celebrate our charter with free admission to the museum for the community.”

2017 Asian American Cultural Festival at Dallas Chinese Community Center – according to their Facebook page, “Eat authentic and delicious food, watch cultural performances, and participate in cultural activities at the Asian American Culture Festival in DFW Chinatown in Richardson! There is fun for all ages including a free kid zone with games, pictures and more! Some of the performances include a lion dance, Chinese cultural dances and Chinese yo-yo. Cultural activities include making paper lanterns, folding origami, paper cutting, and making paper roosters.”

Canal Fest at Mandalay Canal – Las Colinas – their website notes, “Canal Fest returns for another year of fun, food, music, and culture! Set along the beautiful Mandalay Canal, this festival includes a local art exhibit, cultural dance displays, a variety of activities and attractions, live music, a food court, and much more.”

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals – 7:05 – Globe Life Park

Sunday

Latino Street Festival at Dallas Arts District – per their website, “ ​… from 10am to 6pm, the 2017 Latino Street Fest is estimated to welcome more than 24,000 people to Flora Street in the Dallas Arts District. Artists, entertainers, and vendors will join together to promote and celebrate the vibrant Latino culture in North Texas.

For 20 years, AVANCE-Dallas has worked to unlock North Texas’ potential through engaging parents, inspiring children, coaching teachers, and building communities. Our comprehensive, dual-generational education model has proven to be highly effective in improving educational outcomes for children and financial outcomes for families.

Now – May 29

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Now – July 3

Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine!

