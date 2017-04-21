Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 91st Birthday With 91 Iconic Pictures

April 21, 2017 5:57 AM By Rebekah Black

Happy 91st birthday to Queen Elizabeth.

In honor of the record-breaking monarch, the Business Journal has put together ninety-one pictures that perfectly represent Queen Elizabeth’s life…one picture for every year she’s been on this Earth.

Now this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this photo gallery. It was actually published last year. However it has been updated to include a picture for 2017. The new picture comes from Easter Sunday. The Queen looks beautiful in a sky blue coat complete with a matching hat adorned with pink flowers.

gettyimages 669061940 Celebrating Queen Elizabeths 91st Birthday With 91 Iconic Pictures

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

You can see all the other pictures HERE.

As for the Queen’s birthday celebrations, well, they don’t actually begin until June. However Kensington Palace has probably been planning the event for months. It will called The Trooping of the Colour.

And of course the Royal Family shared a rare picture of the Queen as a baby.

Enjoy your day your Majesty.

