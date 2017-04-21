Comedian Jay Pharoah Thinks Trump Looks Like An Orange Teletubbie

It’s always nice when Comedian Jay Pharoah stops by the show. He’s actually in town this weekend at the Arlington Improv. If you’re in the mood to laugh, you should definitely check him out.

Jay’s been pretty busy since he left Saturday Night Live. He was the voice of Meena’s grandfather in Sing. He did a few things for the video game Call of Duty: Infinite War. His TV movie White Famous is coming out soon. Not to mention he’s still doing standup in his spare time.

Now we have to warn you, based on our conversation this morning, it looks like Jay has a lot of time devoted to Trump jokes. So if you’re offended by that…you might not want to go. Let’s just say he has orange joke after orange joke after orange joke. He might even sing the entire Fanta commercial.

We also talked about the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. Apparently Jay is beefing in an attempt to get himself in a Marvel movie. He said the Unicorn Frappuccino “would violate the alkalinity of his diet.”

If you aren’t too busy this weekend, go check out Jay Pharoah’s show!