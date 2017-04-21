Cuba Gooding Senior’s Death May Be Linked to Overdose

Police continue to investigate the Thursday death of singer Cuba Gooding Senior and have found important evidence.

The county coroner’s office tells ABC 7 Los Angeles that investigators found several bottles of alcohol and drug paraphernalia in Gooding’s car. It appears he died either of natural causes or a drug overdose. Coroners won’t draw conclusions until they receive the toxicology report.

The voice of The Main Ingredient’s ’70s hits “Everybody Plays the Fool” and “Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely” — and father of the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Junior — died yesterday at age 72.

Our hearts go out to friends and family. He was a huge talent.