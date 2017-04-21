Every Song Featured On The Guardians Of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2

We are less than two weeks away from the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The anticipation is building.

Now if you thought the first film had a great soundtrack…just wait til you hear what’s coming in the sequel! We have the full list of songs featured in Volume 2 or Star-Lord’s “Awesome Mix Vol. 2.”

Ladies and gents, the winning playlist is…

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

“Fox on the Run” by Sweet

“Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

“Bring it On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

“My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison

“Brandy You’re a Fine Girl” by Looking Glass

“Come a Little Bit Closer” by Jay and the Americans

“Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” by Silver

“Surrender” by Cheap Trick

“Father and Son” by Yusuf / Cat Stevens

“Flashlight” by Parliament

“Guardians Inferno” by The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff

Not too shabby! Although it is a little surprising that David Hasselhoff made the list.