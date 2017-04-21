Every Song Featured On The Guardians Of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2

April 21, 2017 8:23 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: guardians of the galaxy volume 2, mix tape, Music, playlist, Sequel, songs, star-lord

We are less than two weeks away from the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The anticipation is building.

Now if you thought the first film had a great soundtrack…just wait til you hear what’s coming in the sequel! We have the full list of songs featured in Volume 2 or Star-Lord’s “Awesome Mix Vol. 2.”

Ladies and gents, the winning playlist is…

  • “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra
  • “Fox on the Run” by Sweet
  • “Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
  • “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac
  • “Bring it On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke
  • “Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell
  • “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison
  • “Brandy You’re a Fine Girl” by Looking Glass
  • “Come a Little Bit Closer” by Jay and the Americans
  • “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” by Silver
  • “Surrender” by Cheap Trick
  • “Father and Son” by Yusuf / Cat Stevens
  • “Flashlight” by Parliament
  • “Guardians Inferno” by The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff

Not too shabby! Although it is a little surprising that David Hasselhoff made the list.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live