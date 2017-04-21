Every Song Featured On The Guardians Of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2

We are less than two weeks away from the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The anticipation is building.
Now if you thought the first film had a great soundtrack…just wait til you hear what’s coming in the sequel! We have the full list of songs featured in Volume 2 or Star-Lord’s “Awesome Mix Vol. 2.”
Ladies and gents, the winning playlist is…
- “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra
- “Fox on the Run” by Sweet
- “Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
- “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac
- “Bring it On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke
- “Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell
- “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison
- “Brandy You’re a Fine Girl” by Looking Glass
- “Come a Little Bit Closer” by Jay and the Americans
- “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” by Silver
- “Surrender” by Cheap Trick
- “Father and Son” by Yusuf / Cat Stevens
- “Flashlight” by Parliament
- “Guardians Inferno” by The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff
Not too shabby! Although it is a little surprising that David Hasselhoff made the list.