Facebook Wants To Use Your Brainwaves To Type Words

I’m hearing the Twilight Zone theme in my head.

During a recent appearance at a technology conference, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that he wants to start tapping into human brainwaves to update his social network.

The system in development would type 100 wpm from… monitoring our brains! No implant necessary.

This would give “the ability to text a friend without taking out your phone or the ability to send a quick email without leaving the party,” according to a presenter at the conference.

Cool… ? Weird… ?

Both… ?