Facebook Wants To Use Your Brainwaves To Type Words

April 21, 2017 12:23 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Brainwaves, facebook

I’m hearing the Twilight Zone theme in my head.

During a recent appearance at a technology conference, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that he wants to start tapping into human brainwaves to update his social network.

The system in development would type 100 wpm from… monitoring our brains! No implant necessary.

This would give “the ability to text a friend without taking out your phone or the ability to send a quick email without leaving the party,” according to a presenter at the conference.

Cool… ? Weird… ?

Both… ?

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live