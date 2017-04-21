Happy 37th Birthday to Tony Romo – Who’ll Call Two Cowboys Games This Season

April 21, 2017 1:38 PM By Jenny Q
Two things confirmed today: Tony Romo is indeed 37, and he’ll indeed broadcast two games involving his former team.

Just three weeks ago that statement would have sounded April Fools-ish. I mean, he was gonna be a Texan or a Bronco – right??

Nope. He’s in the booth with Jim Nantz for 17 weeks, including Cowboys-Chiefs November 5th and Cowboys-Chargers on Thanksgiving Day.

Good thing Tony’s finally putting that Communication degree from Eastern Illinois to use, and making some real money.

What’ll he say when he sees a play like this…? “Jim, bet I can still do that!!”

