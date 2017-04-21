Katy Perry’s New Haircut Makes Her Look Exactly Like Guy Fieri In New Selfie

April 21, 2017 11:51 AM
We’re sure everyone was celebrating National Lookalike Day yesterday, and only National Lookalike Day.  One of our favorites, Katy Perry took the day to a whole new level, and posted a selfie where she looks exactly like celebrity chef, Guy Fieri.

Perry recently cut off her gorgeous hair into an extremely short, extremely platinum blonde pixie cut:

✨fifth element flow✨

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

For National Lookalike Day, Perry spiked up the edges, donned some huge sunglasses, and voilà, instant Guy Fieri transformation!

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Perry isn’t the first celebrity, besides Guy Fieri, to sport the Guy Fieri look.  Two years ago, Chrissy Teigen dressed as the celebrity chef for a Halloween-themed episode of daytime talk show FABlife.  She committed to it 100%!

Watch @fablifeshow this Friday for more Chrissy Fieri than you ever imagined or wanted at all

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Via People

