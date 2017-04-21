Katy Perry’s New Haircut Makes Her Look Exactly Like Guy Fieri In New Selfie

We’re sure everyone was celebrating National Lookalike Day yesterday, and only National Lookalike Day. One of our favorites, Katy Perry took the day to a whole new level, and posted a selfie where she looks exactly like celebrity chef, Guy Fieri.

Perry recently cut off her gorgeous hair into an extremely short, extremely platinum blonde pixie cut:

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

For National Lookalike Day, Perry spiked up the edges, donned some huge sunglasses, and voilà, instant Guy Fieri transformation!

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Perry isn’t the first celebrity, besides Guy Fieri, to sport the Guy Fieri look. Two years ago, Chrissy Teigen dressed as the celebrity chef for a Halloween-themed episode of daytime talk show FABlife. She committed to it 100%!

Watch @fablifeshow this Friday for more Chrissy Fieri than you ever imagined or wanted at all A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2015 at 3:30pm PDT

Via People