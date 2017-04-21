Motel 6 Is Giving Travelers A Chance To Experience The Wonders Of The U.S.

April 21, 2017 7:01 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Contest, Motel 6, see the united states, Texas Motor Speedway, travel

A lot of Americans haven’t seen much of their homeland.

This study from Motel 6 finds almost half of us have only been to 10 states or fewer out of the 50 states. 25 million Americans have never seen the ocean. One in three Americans has never been to a major city in this country.

Motel 6 is now running a contest to send people to some of the biggest tourist attractions in the country – such as sightseeing in Washington DC, skiing in Salt Lake City or visiting colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. One of those winners gets to travel here to Texas Motor Speedway for one of the big races.

The contest runs from now until May 16th.

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live