See How Critics Feel About “Unforgettable”, “The Promise”, “Free Fire”, Disneynature “Born In China” and “The Lost City Of Z”

Unforgettable – Rated R

Tessa Connover (Katherine Heigl) is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Geoff Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Rosario Dawson)–not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new role as a wife and a stepmother, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa’s jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s dream into her ultimate nightmare

Critics: “Unforgettable‘s talented cast makes this domestic thriller consistently watchable, even if its failure to fully embrace its premise’s campy possibilities prevents it from living up to its title”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 29% LIKE

Blake: Unforgettable… truly is… forgettable. Stretch. Yawn. Onward.

The Promise – PG-13

Empires fall, love survives. When Michael (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant medical student, meets Ana (Charlotte Le Bon), their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between Michael and Ana’s boyfriend Chris (Christian Bale), a famous American photojournalist dedicated to exposing political truth. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, their conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves.

The Promise is directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Terry George.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, The Promise wastes an outstanding cast and powerful real-life story on a love triangle that frustratingly fails to engage. 46% LIKE

Blake: great to finally see Christian Bale since 2015’s The Big Short, however this film falls short, and neither Bale nor the cast can do enough about that. With an almost 50/50 critical split, take the wise road, and see it during a matinee.

Free Fire – Rated R

Bold, breathless and wickedly fun, Free Fire is an electrifying action comedy about an arms deal that goes spectacularly and explosively wrong. Acclaimed filmmaker Ben Wheatley (Kill List, High Rise) propels the audience head-on into quite possibly the most epic shootout ever seen on film as he crafts a spectacular parody — and biting critique — of the insanity of gun violence. Everyone’s got a gun, and absolutely no one is in control.

Set in a colorful yet gritty 1970s Boston, Free Fire opens with Justine (Oscar (R) winner Brie Larson), a mysterious American businesswoman, and her wise-cracking associate Ord (Armie Hammer) arranging a black-market weapons deal in a deserted warehouse between IRA arms buyer Chris (Cillian Murphy) and shifty South African gun runner Vernon (Sharlto Copley).

What starts as a polite if uneasy exchange soon goes south when tensions escalate and shots are fired, quickly leading to a full-on Battle Royale where it’s every man (and woman) for themselves. Packed with witty one-liners, flamboyant characters and remarkable feats of cinematic gunplay, Free Fire is a full-throttle action extravaganza that keeps things fresh and fun with Wheatley’s alternately buoyant and savage sense of humor. Swinging from the madcap to the macabre and back again, the film is an exhilarating experience that will leave you quite literally blown away

Critics: Free Fire aims squarely for genre thrills, and hits its target repeatedly and with great gusto — albeit with something less than pure cinematic grace, per Rottentomatoes.com. 68% LIKE

Blake: this will most likely be the new biggest money making action genre film this weekend.

Disneynature’s “Born In China” – Rated G

Disneynature’s new True Life Adventure film Born In China takes an epic journey into the wilds of China where few people have ever ventured.

Following the stories of three animal families, the film transports audiences to some of the most extreme environments on Earth to witness some of the most intimate moments ever captured in a nature film. A doting panda bear mother guides her growing baby as she begins to explore and seek independence. A two-year-old golden monkey who feels displaced by his new baby sister joins up with a group of free-spirited outcasts. And a mother snow leopard–an elusive animal rarely caught on camera–faces the very real drama of raising her two cubs in one of the harshest and most unforgiving environments on the planet.

Featuring stunning, never-before-seen imagery, the film navigates China’s vast terrain–from the frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest–on the wings of red-crowned cranes, seamlessly tying the extraordinary tales together.

Critics: 81% LIKE, per Rottentomatoes.com

Blake: movie theaters should be preparing for millions of little hands, reaching towards the screen with warm sentiment, then reaching for snacks (with the occasional spill:), all due to saying, “they are so cute!” Parents be prepared… lol!

The Lost City of Z – PG-13

Based on author David Grann‘s nonfiction bestseller, The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.

Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

An epic scale tale of courage and passion, told in writer/director James Gray’s classic film making style, The Lost City of Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and a conflicted adventurer driven to the verge of obsession.

Critics: The Lost City of Z‘s stately pace and visual grandeur hearken back to classic exploration epics, and Charlie Hunnam turns in a masterful performance as its complex protagonist, as reported by Rottentomatoes.com. 88% LIKE

Blake: great to see this genre return in such a wonderful manner, with a solid cast, and based upon a true story. Let the drama begin!

A diverse movie weekend is upon you, with one that’s ‘forgettable’ and (4) others that will be more memorable. From action, to nature, and the Amazon, there’s something for all. Enjoy!

