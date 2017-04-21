Starbucks Barista Goes Off On The Unicorn Frappuccino

Have you tried the new Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks? It’s blue, it’s pink, and topped with a ton of whipped cream. The only thing it’s missing…a pound of edible glitter on top. Not to mention it’s loaded with an insane amount of sugar.

As majestic as it is magenta… #UnicornFrappuccino. Color-changing, flavor-changing, potentially life-changing. #🦄 Available for a limited time at participating stores in the US, Canada & Mexico. A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Everyone is talking about this magical drink, including one Starbucks barista. Unfortunately, this guy doesn’t have great reviews for the drink simply because he hates making it. Why? Poor baby, his hands get too sticky.

Now, since the initial rant, this kid has deleted the original video from his social media page. However, as we all know, things live on the internet forever.