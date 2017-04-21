Teens Arrested After Trying To Break Into Car With Police Officer Sitting Inside It

April 21, 2017 11:47 AM
“Crazy. Kind of stupid on their part.” said Torie Shirley, a resident of Chesterfield, VA for years.

Torie was talking about two teenagers, Alberto Moore and Jonathan Starks, who decided to do something stupid and try to break into some cars.  Luckily for us, one of these cars these teens tried to break into was an unmarked police vehicle, occupied by a police officer.  The group had been stealing from cars up and down the neighborhood, and collecting various amounts of cash and guns.

The officer called for backup, but the suspects ran off.  They were captured and arrested shortly thereafter.  Moore, 18, is being charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with auto, and fleeing from law enforcement.  Starks, also 18, is facing similar charges, along with an assault on law enforcement.  Three more 17-year-olds that were with the two are also being charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, tampering with auto, fleeing from law enforcement, and breaking curfew.

Shirley concluded, “I’m just glad they finally got them and thank you to the cop that was sitting in his car.”

Via NBC12

