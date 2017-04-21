Texas Teen Hacks School Computer System and Charges Students For Better Grades

April 21, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Breach Of Computer Security, Houston TX, Illegally Changing School Grades, Memorial High School in Hedwig Village, Spring Valley Village TX

Recently, an unidentified sophomore at Memorial High School in Hedwig Village (Houston area), hacked the school computer system, and began charging students to change their grades, according to Crave Online.

Memorial High School released this…

“A Memorial High School sophomore student was arrested by SBISD Police on March 31, 2017, and was later charged with breach of computer security, a state jail felony charge. Using a stolen password, the student gained access to the district’s information system and changed personal grades.”

So, you thought this only happens on TV and in movies… :).

According to the 2010 census, Spring Valley Village had a population of around 3,700. I suspect this incident will be talked about for many years to come… ha!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live