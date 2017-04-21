Texas Teen Hacks School Computer System and Charges Students For Better Grades

Recently, an unidentified sophomore at Memorial High School in Hedwig Village (Houston area), hacked the school computer system, and began charging students to change their grades, according to Crave Online.

Memorial High School released this…

“A Memorial High School sophomore student was arrested by SBISD Police on March 31, 2017, and was later charged with breach of computer security, a state jail felony charge. Using a stolen password, the student gained access to the district’s information system and changed personal grades.”

So, you thought this only happens on TV and in movies… :).

According to the 2010 census, Spring Valley Village had a population of around 3,700. I suspect this incident will be talked about for many years to come… ha!

