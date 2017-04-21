TIME’s List Of 100 Most Influential People Includes Chance The Rapper, Ed Sheeran, President Tump Amongst Others

TIME Magazine just released their annual list of the 100 Most Influential People across all spectrum of the arts, sports, fashion, and politics.

As in years past, the list includes “Presidents and Prime Ministers, CEOs and celebrities,” as well as those do not fall under the accepted definitions of “famous,” but are world renown for their contributions to society thanks to the “power of their inventions, the scale of their ambitions, [and] the genius of their solutions to problems that no one before them could solve.”

Each of the 100 influencers had a special summary written of their accomplishments and power that was composed by an expert in their field or a close peer associated with the person.

Ed Sheeran graces the list as an “Artist,” and his summary was composed by Taylor Swift, who wrote”

Whether by choice or an unconscious evolution, when he decided on his musical ambitions, Ed became less of a boy and more of a tank. He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to almost immediately come up with a new one. He’s like a fighter who pops back up on his feet before you even noticed he’d been knocked down.

Common wrote the entry for Chance the Rapper, where he wrote of his grandmother asking him to call one of her friend’s grandsons, who had dreams of growing up to become a rapper. Years later, when Chance and Common first met, Chance thanked him for that phone call he made when he was a kid.

Chance upends expectations about what artists, ­especially hip-hop artists, can do. He streams his albums instead of selling them. He makes music from an unapologetically inspiring and Christian perspective—music that transcends age, race and gender. He gives back to his Chicago community. And he does it all as an independent artist, without the support of a label.

Other who were included on TIME’s 100 Most Influential include: Demi Lovato, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Simone Biles.

Via TIME