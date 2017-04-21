Tony Romo To Call Cowboys Thanksgiving Game

April 21, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: CBS Sports, The Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo

CBS 11 reports former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo will most likely call his first Cowboys game as lead NFL analyst on CBS, in November…. but which game?

The Cowboys 1st CBS game will be Nov. 5 against the KC Chiefs. Two and a half weeks later on Thanksgiving day, they’ll play the LA Chargers.

If Tony doesn’t call the Chief’s game, it’ll be against the Chargers.

For the 5th time in 6 seasons, the Cowboys will open this year against the NY Giants.

Best wishes to Tony as he prepares for the next professional chapter in his life!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live