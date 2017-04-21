Tony Romo To Call Cowboys Thanksgiving Game

CBS 11 reports former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo will most likely call his first Cowboys game as lead NFL analyst on CBS, in November…. but which game?

The Cowboys 1st CBS game will be Nov. 5 against the KC Chiefs. Two and a half weeks later on Thanksgiving day, they’ll play the LA Chargers.

If Tony doesn’t call the Chief’s game, it’ll be against the Chargers.

For the 5th time in 6 seasons, the Cowboys will open this year against the NY Giants.

Best wishes to Tony as he prepares for the next professional chapter in his life!

