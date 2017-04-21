What Was Your Favorite Story Of The Week?

Time once again to choose the Story of the Week from three randomly selected stories that hit the headlines over the last seven days. Which one made you hit share?

Decatur’s Connie Lewis is going to college – with her son. Instead of college after high school, Connie spent 20 years in the military – and never used her GI Bill to pay for an education. She even offered to give her son Damon the benefits her GI Bill, but he didn’t need it. He has his own military scholarship and a full ride on a track scholarship. So son talked mom into finally getting her college degree. They’re both going to go to Bethany College in Kansas, where mom plans to study forensics.

The veteran who carried the American flag across the finish line at Monday’s running of the Boston Marathon? Turns out retired Marine Jose Luis Sanchez is one of ours.

A 94-year-old World War II veteran has become the 43rd survivor of the Pearl Arbor attack to have his remains laid to rest aboard the USS Arizona. Raymond Haerry was 19-years-old the day the Japanese Zeroes and Bettys arrived over Diamond Head, and was blown into the water by a bomb blast aboard the ill-fated battleship. Swimming through burning oil, Haerry managed to make it to Ford Island – where he found a rifle and began firing back at the swarming enemy warplanes. Of the 335 men who survived the destruction of the Arizona, only five remain alive. This week, a team of Navy and National Park Service divers took Haerry’s ashes to their final resting place near Gun Turret #3 – near the remains of the retired Master Chief’s old shipmates.

