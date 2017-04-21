What Your Dog’s Guilty Look Means

April 21, 2017 2:01 PM By Jenny Q
A biologist with the City University of New York has a theory that could explain that expression on the face of our beloved canines.

The bowed head, the sad eyes… Nathan H. Lents says dogs might be using a complex survival tactic evolved from wolves.

Lents points out that this sort of thing happens out in the wild in wolf packs. When a wolf does something wrong, like biting too hard during a playful fight, the wolf gets spurned by the pack. In order to get back in the pack’s good graces, that wolf uses an “apology bow.”

It’s either offer up the “apology bow” or suffer the consequences of being neglected or isolated by the group. Social creatures, like us, who need acceptance and inclusion.

Maybe even more so!

